Chick-Fil-A Concept Little Blue Menu Follows Customers' Lead With Nugget-Topped Pizzas
Chicken fans, rejoice. The newest addition to Chick-fil-A's Little Blue Menu is a pizza topped with iconic Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets (yes, really). Five different pizzas and the calzone-esque Pepperoni Pizza 'Round are coming to the Little Blue Kitchen location in College Park, Maryland on March 18, reports Nation's Restaurant News. The new proprietary pie of Gen Z's favorite fast food chain, the "Chick-fil-A Pizza," features mozzarella cheese topped with chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets and pickles, and drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce. The four other "Pizza Pies" will be available in the flavors Buff-lo Ranch, Cheese, Pepperoni, and Meats-n-Veg.
The new menu items are a reaction to DIY fan foodie creations, which many people post on social media. In an official press release, Chick-fil-A senior culinary lead developer Stuart Tracy explained, "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board."
Launched in 2021, Little Blue Menu focuses on delivery orders, and at least for now, it looks like the concept is remaining regional. The Little Blue Menu College Park location (which opened last September) will be the only location offering the new pizzas. Non-Marylanders, don't despair. Chick-fil-A also has plans to open its largest-ever 75-car drive-thru in Atlanta by the end of the year.
Testing out fan-inspired pie-deas
Social media is full of examples of people putting Chick-fil-A nuggets on pizzas. The new pie resembles something by TikTok foodie @nepapizzareview. The user whips up a deep-dish Detroit-style pizza surrounded by a perimeter fence of Chick-fil-A waffle fries. Then, the cheesy, fry-loaded crust gets topped with Chick-fil-A sauce and covered in Chick-fil-A fried chicken nuggets — and pickles. TikToker @amigocue made a similar version of the pizza with the brand's sauce and pickles but used the Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets instead. Another TikTok by gourmand account @grubspot used the waffle fries as a topping and skipped the pickles.
Notably, this nugget-topped pie is almost the opposite of what KFC has recently done (turning chicken into the crust of a pizza). KFC found global success by observing fans' preferences and offering boneless wings and the Frankensteined "Chizza"— pizza where the crust is made from fried chicken, which hit U.S. menus in late February. Similarly, guests guide the direction of the Little Blue Menu with their customized orders. As the Chick-fil-A website explains it, "Now available in the Chick-fil-A App and online, through Little Blue Menu guests can order Chick-fil-A favorites alongside new, soon-to-be favorites like pizza pies, wings, burgers, and whatever we cook up next." Chick-fil-A's Pepperoni Pizza 'Round also marks another development in the handheld pizza trend that may be gaining momentum in the industry. Little Caesar's just released handheld Crazy Puffs mini-pizzas last week.