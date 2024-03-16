Chick-Fil-A Concept Little Blue Menu Follows Customers' Lead With Nugget-Topped Pizzas

Chicken fans, rejoice. The newest addition to Chick-fil-A's Little Blue Menu is a pizza topped with iconic Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets (yes, really). Five different pizzas and the calzone-esque Pepperoni Pizza 'Round are coming to the Little Blue Kitchen location in College Park, Maryland on March 18, reports Nation's Restaurant News. The new proprietary pie of Gen Z's favorite fast food chain, the "Chick-fil-A Pizza," features mozzarella cheese topped with chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets and pickles, and drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce. The four other "Pizza Pies" will be available in the flavors Buff-lo Ranch, Cheese, Pepperoni, and Meats-n-Veg.

The new menu items are a reaction to DIY fan foodie creations, which many people post on social media. In an official press release, Chick-fil-A senior culinary lead developer Stuart Tracy explained, "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board."

Launched in 2021, Little Blue Menu focuses on delivery orders, and at least for now, it looks like the concept is remaining regional. The Little Blue Menu College Park location (which opened last September) will be the only location offering the new pizzas. Non-Marylanders, don't despair. Chick-fil-A also has plans to open its largest-ever 75-car drive-thru in Atlanta by the end of the year.