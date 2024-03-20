Avocado Crema Gives Chicken Fajitas A Tangy Boost Of Creaminess

When you're looking for an easy weeknight dinner, look no further than Tasting Table's sheet-pan chicken fajitas dish, which is not only super simple but also has a special element that takes it to the next level: avocado crema. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt says, "[The crema is] so creamy with just the right hint of lime, salt, and seasonings."

Besides the avocado and lime, the crema consists of sour cream, garlic, Tajin, and water. Once blended, the result is a creamy and tangy sauce that will perfectly complement the smokiness of the chicken and veggies. The crema also has just the right amount of subtle spiciness thanks to the Tajin, which contains dried chiles. However, if you'd rather forgo the spiciness altogether, you can substitute the Tajin for just salt. Or, if you'd prefer the opposite and want the crema to be even more spicy, you can add a jalapeño (or another type of chile) into the mix before you blend it — just remember that jalapeños are spicier if you keep the seeds intact, so adjust accordingly.

The fajitas can either be served in a bowl (over rice or on its own) or in tortillas. If you serve it in a bowl, you can drizzle the crema over the top; if you serve it in a tortilla, spread the crema on the tortilla before adding the chicken and veggies.