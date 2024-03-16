The New Product Natalie Sideserf Is Releasing To Improve Your Hyper-Realistic Cakes - Exclusive

Sideserf's hyper-realistic cakes start with a classic cake that she cuts into the desired shape, filling it with green buttercream as her signature touch before adding edible clay. "What I do is I roll it out and then I place it on top of the cake and then I sculpt it," she explains. This allows her to shape the cake more easily, adding curves and texture to its design.

Sideserf's YouTube channel is packed with examples if you want to experiment with making a detailed cake, but she points out, "Kids could treat it more just like a regular clay — only you get to eat it, of course."

The idea of edible clay might not sound appetizing until you learn that it's actually modeling chocolate. "I call it edible clay because the texture and the way it sculpts is so similar to clay," she says. And, when eaten, it has a rich chocolate flavor that tastes delicious layered over cake or eaten solo, which certainly beats designs made with fondant.

