5 Kitchen Must-Haves For Your DIY Lifestyle

More than 10,000 products will be only display at The Inspired Home Show 2024, taking place in Chicago from March 17-19. There's something for everyone at the massive home interiors convention, including those who love the DIY lifestyle. If you get excited about conquering the challenge of making the perfect, foolproof sourdough starter or love producing the creamiest plant-based milk, then IHS has a lot of new innovative products just for you.

A common hurdle for those curious about exploring this lifestyle is the daunting task of making your own ingredients, but it can be easier than you think. There's a range of new items on display this year that can help increase the functionality of a DIY kitchen and pantry and make it accessible to more people. Whether you're a seasoned homemade aficionado or just really want to know if homemade bread actually tastes better, then keep an eye out for these must-have items at IHS.