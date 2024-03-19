The Temperature To Set Your Oven For The Best Oven Fried Potato Chips
If you're someone who enjoys a good snack, then you may have had the urge to make your own homemade potato chips. Maybe you just want something to snack on at night or maybe you want to incorporate those potato chips into a recipe. Either way, if you're going to make your own potato chips, then you may want to opt for using the oven so that you don't have to bring out the deep fryer and deal with all that hot oil. Luckily, the oven-baked version will be just as delicious — but you'll want to make sure that you get it just right.
So, what's the best temperature for oven-fried potato chips? You'll want to set your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, every oven is different, so if you know that yours seems to overcook or undercook when you follow a recipe, then you can adjust the temperature to somewhere between 375 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. However, all in all, you can rely on a temperature of 425 degrees to get you crispy, perfectly baked potato chips.
Variation ideas for your oven-baked potato chips
Now that you know what temperature to set your oven to for the perfect potato chips, it's time to talk about some variations. Of course, you can't go wrong with just salt — or maybe salt and pepper — to make your chips delicious. But if you're looking for something a bit more unique, you could add more flavor by incorporating garlic powder or onion powder (or both), which will make the chips even more savory. Or, you could go the spicy route and use a blend of cayenne, paprika, and chili powder, as well as garlic powder and onion powder (or some variation thereof) to add to the chips.
You could also go the Middle Eastern route and make your own homemade za'atar blend or go for something zesty and tangy with homemade Old Bay seasoning — both of which will give the potato chips a fun and tasty spin. Finally, you can turn your potato chips into the perfect sweet and salty combo by dipping them in melted chocolate — either dark or milk chocolate will work, so just pick your favorite. Or, for a different dessert option, you can skip the graham crackers and use the potato chips for s'mores.