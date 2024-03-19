The Temperature To Set Your Oven For The Best Oven Fried Potato Chips

If you're someone who enjoys a good snack, then you may have had the urge to make your own homemade potato chips. Maybe you just want something to snack on at night or maybe you want to incorporate those potato chips into a recipe. Either way, if you're going to make your own potato chips, then you may want to opt for using the oven so that you don't have to bring out the deep fryer and deal with all that hot oil. Luckily, the oven-baked version will be just as delicious — but you'll want to make sure that you get it just right.

So, what's the best temperature for oven-fried potato chips? You'll want to set your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, every oven is different, so if you know that yours seems to overcook or undercook when you follow a recipe, then you can adjust the temperature to somewhere between 375 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. However, all in all, you can rely on a temperature of 425 degrees to get you crispy, perfectly baked potato chips.