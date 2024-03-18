Not Sure If Your Sausage Has Enough Fat For Gravy? Add Butter Just In Case

A pan of homemade sausage gravy served with freshly-baked biscuits is a satisfying way to start your morning — even when you're the cook who takes the time to make it from scratch. The recipe typically starts with browning crumbled sausage in a pan so that the rendered fat can function as the base of the gravy. But sometimes the sausage won't provide enough fat to make a flavorful roux, meaning the batch will require the help of an additional fat. When this happens, butter is the best solution to get the gravy started.

Different types of sausage contain varying amounts of fat, which is one reason why it's important to know the best fat percentages for sausage when making your own at home. For sausage gravy, breakfast sausage is the common ingredient because it easily crumbles in the pan to get the essence of flavors from the spices and herbs into the mixture. Breakfast sausages tend to be high in fat, but when using some varieties like lean turkey sausage, you'll definitely need that butter. The reason butter works so well is that it provides the right amount of fat and creates a velvety base along with flour and milk. Oil works too, but it won't have the same rich and creamy flavor.