Garlic Bread Waffles Are The 3-Step Snack You Need To Try

Waffle makers are essentially double-sided griddles with ridges that will cook and toast batter while imparting the characteristic crosshatch of grooves that trap syrup so perfectly. That said, waffle makers can transform more than just batter into waffles. Garlic bread waffles are the latest trend demonstrated by TikTokers.

All it takes is three simple steps to create a delicious cheese-stuffed garlic bread waffle. The first step is to use a finger or butter knife to hollow out a crevice through the center of a thick slice of bread. Then, place your choice of cheese within the newly formed crevice. The third step is brushing the top of the roll with garlic and herb butter before placing it in the waffle maker. The result is a garlicky, buttery waffle with a gooey melted cheese center.

Of course, you can use any type of bread and cheese you desire. Even simple white sandwich bread and shredded mozzarella cheese can do the trick when arranged in layers, as the waffle iron will seal the edges. Consider cutting circular rounds out of three bread slices to build a triple-decker garlic bread stack right on the waffle iron. Spread garlic butter on both sides of each round and layer the bread with a handful of shredded cheese, then close the iron and toast for a few minutes.