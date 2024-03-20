Kalamata Olives Add A Bright Mediterranean Flair To Potato Salad

One of the many flavorful foods we have to thank Greece for is Kalamata olives. The olives are named after the city where they were originally harvested, which is one of the reasons why Kalamata olives are so unique. If you've ever taken a bite of these dark-purple olives, you know the variety packs a rich and salty punch with slightly fruity notes. You might use them in an authentic Greek salad paired with fresh feta cheese, but its flavor is also why it joins the list of the best ingredients to elevate potato salad.

Kalamata olives are firm, which means they'll hold up to a creamy version of the dish if you prefer douses of mayonnaise. The texture will also contrast with the soft potatoes and firmer vegetables like celery in the dish. Kalamata olives are a bit tangy thanks to the brine they're stored in, so expect a level of tanginess in the potato salad. The olive's saltiness will also pass on to the other ingredients, providing bursts of salty and fruity notes in each bite. One thing to consider is how much salt you use on the batch since these olives are salty on their own so taste as you go to prevent a side dish that's too salty to eat.