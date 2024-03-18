Top Instant Ramen With Salmon For An Elevated Bite

Salmon's mild taste allows great flexibility. There are many ways to cook this fish, even when it's used for instant ramen. If you're starting with whole filets, a quick sear on the pan should do the trick. Try to opt for condiments such as soy sauce, oyster sauce, teriyaki sauce, or chili oil to tie right into the instant ramen's umami flavor profile. You can also bake or roast the pieces after marinating them for a more intense taste, much like recipe developer Catherine Brookes did with this miso salmon recipe. Or, if you like a bit of crispiness, make salmon katsu instead by coating the filets in breadcrumbs and deep-frying them.

Whole filets are great, but they aren't your only options. You can also use salmon cubes for equally satisfying bites, or flake the meat straight into the bowl. For more time-saving approaches, canned salmon or smoked salmon are quite ideal since they require no cooking whatsoever. However, bear in mind they might be saltier than the fresh variety. Leftover salmon from previous meals will also work — plus, it's a fantastic way to repurpose the food and make it as good as new.

Once you've got the salmon, just assemble the instant ramen as usual. Don't feel like you need to skim out on the toppings just because there's salmon already. Any regular topping will work just fine, giving the dish both gorgeous colors and versatile flavors. The more the merrier!