Samosas Vs Gujiya: Is There A Difference Between The 2 Holi Treats?

Like so many other holidays, Holi, the Hindu celebration of spring, colors, light, and the love of deities Radha and Krishna, is closely associated with food. In addition to spirited festivities that feature dancing, throwing colored dye powder, and other highlights, those who observe the holiday look forward to a range of Holi treats.

There's the milk and spice beverage thandai, the curd and chutney dish dahi bhalle, and the creamy, almondy badam phirni, but no Holi would be complete without the fried pastries known as gujiya. Though they resemble another fried pastry that is popular in Indian cuisine and eaten around Holi, samosas, gujiya is a distinctly delicious food that deserves due respect.

For those who have ever had Indian cuisine in the U.S., samosas are doubtless familiar. These pockets of fried dough can contain any number of ingredients, from ground, spiced lamb to potatoes and peas, and are generally served with piquant chutneys. Gujiya are also pockets of fried dough, but the fillings they feature typically skew more to the sweet side, with khoya or milk solids, cashews and other nuts, powdered sugar, and coconut being the most common. With so many tasty things to eat around Holi, it's understandable that these items may get mixed up, especially by those unfamiliar, but their unique distinctions make them worthy of more in-depth exploration.