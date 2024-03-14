KitchenAid At IHS 2024: Product Predictions And What To Expect
The Inspired Home Show 2024 will once again feature hundreds of companies showing off thousands of their newest gadgets, products, and innovations in home goods and kitchenware. This year's event, taking place at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago from March 17-19, is a unique opportunity for brands to share what projects they've had in the works and inspire (pun intended) all your home and kitchen dreams with all kinds of appliances and gadgets worth splurging on.
Among those brands is KitchenAid. Perhaps most famous for its stand mixers, KitchenAid has provided its cultivated kitchen items since 1919. The company released a range of new countertop appliances and cookware recently, and we predict that most of these will appear at IHS so consumers can get better acquainted with the new offerings in person. Guests can expect to see Kitchenaid's rice cookers, stand mixers, salad spinners, and so much more on display.
Look for the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker
In March 2024, KitchenAid unveiled its new grain and rice cooker. This is the first grain cooker that KitchenAid has made and the company spared no detail to create the ultimate version of this go-to appliance. The KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker, which retails for $299.99 does more than just boil your grains. It's equipped with with 21 presets for grains, rice and beans, and can smartly detect how much of an ingredient has been added to intuitively dispense the correct amount of water to cook your grains to perfection.
While there's been no firm confirmation of the brand, we expect this latest innovation from KitchenAid will be on display at IHS 2024, showing all the home cooks out there how easy (and hands-off) meal prep can truly be.
KitchenAid to show off its Damascus Forged Knives
While KitchenAid has made knives in the past, nothing compares to its line of Damascus knives. Reportedly released in January 2024, each knife is forged with 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel for ultimate precision and sharpness. They are built with a lightweight wooden handle for easier balance and control over your cutting motions, and an 18-degree blade edge to give you uniform slices every time.
The specs sound chef-worthy, and there's good reason to consider adding a Damascus chef knife to your collection, but don't take our word for it. Guests can see and feel these knives for themselves at IHS 2024, as KitchenAid has confirmed their newest cutlery line will be on display at this event.
KitchenAid color of the year: blue salt
The 2024 KitchenAid color of the year is Blue Salt. This dusty, pastel blue appears on several of the typical KitchenAid products including its iconic stand mixers and blenders, and we full expect to see it on heavy display at the KitchenAid booth at this year's Inspired Home Show to show off and celebrate the latest iteration of KitchenAid.
The Blue Salt colorway joins the brand's collection of more than 40 color options. KitchenAid has only released one new color annually in recent years, and we don't have high hopes for another release at IHS. But the brand could always pull a surprise (it has dropped four colors at once in the past), so it's definitely something to look out for.
KitchenAid to showcase the Universal Salad Spinner
Another product KitchenAid has confirmed will be showcased at this year's Inspired Home Show is its Universal Salad Spinner. This handy kitchen gadget is easy-to-use, refined, and durable, meant to last a lifetime in your kitchen. Not only does it wash and dry your produce quickly, among all the other clever uses for a salad spinner, but its parts can separate into multifunctional pieces. You can use the inner colander to quickly rinse anything from vegetables to cooked pasta, and the clear bowl works well as a simple serving dish for salads and other dishes.
Attendees at IHS can test out the ease of the single-handed pump themselves, and for those who already want to get their hands on it, the salad spinner retails for around $40, and is available at Amazon, Target, Wayfair, and more.