KitchenAid At IHS 2024: Product Predictions And What To Expect

The Inspired Home Show 2024 will once again feature hundreds of companies showing off thousands of their newest gadgets, products, and innovations in home goods and kitchenware. This year's event, taking place at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago from March 17-19, is a unique opportunity for brands to share what projects they've had in the works and inspire (pun intended) all your home and kitchen dreams with all kinds of appliances and gadgets worth splurging on.

Among those brands is KitchenAid. Perhaps most famous for its stand mixers, KitchenAid has provided its cultivated kitchen items since 1919. The company released a range of new countertop appliances and cookware recently, and we predict that most of these will appear at IHS so consumers can get better acquainted with the new offerings in person. Guests can expect to see Kitchenaid's rice cookers, stand mixers, salad spinners, and so much more on display.