What Are Bolivian Tree Tomatoes And How Are They Best Served?

One of the most popular vegetables, er, fruits, around, tomatoes have a chameleon-like flavor profile that complements a wide range of dishes. They give sandwiches a tasty tang, sauces a sweet-sour kick, and even go well with savory and spicy seasonings. There were 37 million metric tonnes of tomatoes consumed in 2022, 10% higher than the average during the years 2017 to 2019, per the Morning Star Co. Frankly put, the culinary world would be a lot duller without these vibrant-colored fruits.

With over 10,000 varieties, you'd be surprised to know that some, which claim to be tomatoes, are actually not tomatoes at all. Bolivian tree tomatoes are a rare type of fruit that carry the name and are similar in many ways, yet are completely distinct. Their unique flavor is just one example of the lesser-known world of fruit. As these rare beauties grow in popularity, it's the perfect time to do a detailed breakdown of Bolivian tree tomatoes and ways to incorporate them into everyday life.