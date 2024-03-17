The Reason Australians Call Boxed Wine Goon Sacks

If boxed wine was your go-to beverage in college, it turns out you have Australia to thank for the invention. A winemaker from down under, Thomas Angove, first patented the creation all the way back in 1965. There's a bit of debate here among Americans, some of whom claim that it was actually William R. Scholle of Scholle Packaging who dreamed up boxed wine in the 1950s. But either way, these boozy bags remain a staple in Australian drinking culture today – so much so, in fact, that up to half of the continent's wine is sold out of boxes, according to Forbes.

But if you take a trip to the other side of the world, you may hear boxes of wine called by their local nickname: goon sacks. This illustrious term may come from the Queensland Aboriginal word gun, meaning water, which later morphed into goom, an Australian English term for water or booze. However, it's also possible that this nickname came from the word flagon, which was the half-gallon bag that Angove originally used for his invention. Today, goon is synonymous with boxed wine in Australian slang, which leaves us with goon sacks, the inner bags that contain the wine inside the wine boxes.