The Australian Drinking Tradition That Involves A Shoe

There is no shortage of drinking traditions around the world, from saying cheers (or its equivalent in different languages) and clinking glasses before taking a drink to drinking green beer for St. Patrick's Day (in the US at least). But one of the more unusual drinking traditions comes from Australia, involves a shoe, and is called, not surprisingly, a shoey.

A shoey involves drinking a beverage, typically alcoholic and typically quickly in one go, out of a shoe. The shoe could be yours or it could be someone else's. And the beverage could be anything alcoholic, though it's most commonly beer or, in some circles, champagne. It's not settled when or how this drinking tradition became so popular in Australia, though there are a few theories.

Some credit twin brothers and surfers Dean and Shaun Harrington (and founders of the surf brand The Mad Hueys), who were doing shoeys with beer in 2002, with popularizing the trend, while others say it was Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who started his own tradition of celebratory shoeys with champagne on the podium in 2016. The term shoey has been an entry in the Urban Dictionary since 2010 (per ANU Reporter).