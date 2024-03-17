Potato Chips Are A Delicious Tool For Learning Wine Pairings, Says Wine Expert Troy Bowen

Wine contains such multitudes. On one end of the spectrum it can seem fruity, fun, and ethereal; a perfectly unassuming conduit to enjoyment. On the other, it can stand imposing, opaque, and elusive; the kind of discipline that must be contemplated carefully and thoughtfully understood. Those in the know will tell you wine is both and neither. Instead, it falls somewhere in between and is, ultimately, what you make of it. To properly enjoy wine, one should strive to fully understand its nuances, and an unlikely ally can help nascent oenophiles expand their appreciation: potato chips.

Drinking wine while eating potato chips is not a hard sell for many, but the value extends beyond mere indulgence. In an exclusive interview, Troy Bowen, owner and sommelier of Noble Riot in Denver, CO, tells Tasting Table that when you're tasting wine the myriad flavors that abound throughout each sip can be reflected, elevated, and transmogrified by the bold flavors of the salty chips.

"Curious about how to separate the different components of a wine and develop more flavor memory?" asks Bowen. "Grab a variety pack [of potato chips] and see how each flavor affects the wine. Sour cream and onion's creaminess will act very differently than BBQ's smoky style." The expert then suggests the taster evaluate how salt and vinegar changes the tartness, sweetness, or softness of a wine. In essence, each chip variety offers a way to analyze each different aspect of taste.