Skip The Marinara And Drizzle Lemon Sauce On Cheese Ravioli

Life's little pleasures can come from anywhere. If you're a lover of Italian food delight can easily be found in a plate of cheese ravioli. More often than not, this delicacy is drenched in a hearty marinara sauce, giving it a vibrant tangy taste unique to Italian cuisine. Other times, it embodies the zesty brightness of a lemon sauce that pulls you in like no other. This sauce switch makes all the difference as immaculately proven by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's cheese ravioli with lemon-artichoke sauce recipe.

A lemon sauce showcases a citrus spark that awakens the senses the second you bite into the food. With ravioli, this magic is joined by a burst of creamy, cheesy goodness that melts decadently onto the taste buds. Hidden between the zesty notes are nuances from the accompanying ingredients like herbs, spices, and other condiments that make for an intricate flavor profile.

Unlike marinara or other tomato-based sauces, this lemon sauce doesn't make the dish feel too heavy, but instead light and elegant with a zingy touch to spark excitement. This also applies to the texture, which is thinner than marinara, but exquisitely smooth and velvety. It gives you more room to fully appreciate the ravioli and savor the pasta's tenderness.