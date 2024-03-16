The DIY Trick To Help You Frost Baked Goods Like A Professional

For home bakers looking to elevate their cake decorating game, there is a simple trick that has taken the baking world by storm. With this ingenious method, you can achieve professional-looking frosting results right in your kitchen without any fancy equipment required.

Here's how it works: Start by lining a cake pan slightly larger than the cake itself with cling wrap. This clever step allows you to easily lift the cake out of the pan after it's been frosted and chilled, ensuring a seamless finish. Next, add an acetate collar to the pan, creating a barrier between the cake and the pan's edges. With the cake nestled securely in the center of the pan, use frosting warmed for a few seconds in the microwave and pipe it around the cake, filling in the gap between the acetate collar and the cake. This technique ensures the cake is completely covered in frosting, with no unsightly gaps or uneven patches.

After piping the frosting, chill the cake until the frosting sets, allowing it to firm up and hold its shape. Then you can easily remove the acetate collar to reveal a perfectly frosted cake that looks like it came straight from a professional bakery. No need to smooth the sides with a spatula. The cake is simply ready for additional decorating.