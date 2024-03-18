What Is Chinese Sesame Paste And How To Utilize It In Your Recipes

It's always a good idea to read the ingredient lists carefully. This advice rings true in the case of Chinese sesame paste, which notoriously varies not just in taste and texture but also in ingredients. While you'd expect the jars to contain just sesame seeds and sesame oil, that's not always the case; some companies use soybean oil instead of sesame oil — while the latter increases the nutty intensity of zhī ma jiàng, soybean oil produces a light, fresher, and more subtle tasting product thanks to its neutral overtones.

The oil blend is perhaps the add-in you should be least concerned about. Due to the expense of sesame seeds, it's not uncommon to see soybeans added to the jars to bulk out the Chinese sesame paste — shockingly, sometimes in much larger quantities than the sesame seeds themselves. Although the soybeans themselves don't affect the flavor substantially, it does result in your jar containing an overall less impactful sauce, meaning you'll have to use more of the specialist ingredient to achieve the right taste. Plus, it's not suitable for people with soy allergies.

Furthermore, some brands also include peanuts, which, unlike soybeans, substantially alter the taste of the paste, making it sweeter and creamier. It's crucial to note that if you have a tree-nut allergy, you can typically enjoy sesame seed paste — but not when it has added peanuts. In short, we recommend seeking the purest Chinese sesame paste possible, to ensure the best culinary experience.