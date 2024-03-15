An Expert Explains Why You Shouldn't Be Too Quick To Pick Up Wine With A Flashy Label

You can't judge a book by its cover, yet that's exactly what we're asked to do whenever we pick out a bottle of wine. Do we go with the modern artistic label or the more elegantly traditional one? Here to help us figure out what to look for in our wine labels is Amanda Davenport, General Manager and Beverage Director for Noisette Restaurant and Bakery in Denver, Colorado.

"Sometimes it's hard to choose a wine by the label," Davenport agreed. "Most higher-end wines have a more classic or traditional label, but some winemakers are starting to have more fun with their artwork on the bottle." So, we can expect more artistic labels to be coming from newer wineries, potentially with less experience, and the innovation on the bottle could indicate innovation in the winemaking process for those of us who enjoy trying something new. A classic wine label may indicate a more reliable adherence to winemaking tradition, meaning it might be less of a gamble to try.

The problem with overly artistic wine labels is that they often lack the information you need to decode a wine. "I'd say the most important information on the label would be the region, which can likely tell you the most — varietal and style," Davenport continued. That being said, some creative labels will still give you the details on region and grape varietal, so make sure to give the label a closer look even if the creative marketing is sending red flags.