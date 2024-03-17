Egg Tofu Is The Steamed Japanese Food With A Misleading Name

Japan is fascinated with eggs — for breakfast, it's commonplace to find a raw egg cracked into rice or egg sushi on a sushi conveyor belt. Since all versions in Japan are pasteurized, it is safe to eat raw eggs in Japan. In Tokyo, you can even find egg buffets, along with a plethora of delicious dishes. However, one popular meal has a misleading name, egg tofu or tamago tofu. It's a steamed dish made with eggs, a liquid like soy milk, cream, or broth like dashi, and usually contains no tofu.

So then, why is it called egg tofu? There are a few reasons for this food's name. One of the common ingredients in it is soy milk, which is also an ingredient in tofu. Another reason is that this dish resembles tofu in terms of its texture and sometimes shape. Egg tofu is soft, silken, and jiggly, just like soft or silken tofu. Finally, it's often steamed in square or rectangular dishes or cut into block or cube shapes to resemble real tofu.

In Japan, you would enjoy egg tofu chilled and served with sauces like soy sauce. It is a common appetizer in izakayas and the Japanese food scene. You can also find versions that are packaged in single-use containers with sauce and ready for consumption in Japanese supermarkets and convenience stores.