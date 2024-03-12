Ina Garten Pairs Warm Dates With Blue Cheese For A Savory Starter

Celebrity chef and hostess extraordinaire Ina Garten is no stranger to show-stopping recipes. On her Food Network show, "The Barefoot Contessa," Garten demonstrates how delicious and refined a simple starter can be when she makes a three-ingredient recipe featuring warm dates, blue cheese, and prosciutto.

She simply cuts a slit along the length of each date to make an opening, and removes the pits while keeping the fruit intact. Then she adds a spoonful of blue cheese to each date and wraps them in a thin strip of prosciutto. She spreads the prosciutto-wrapped, blue cheese-stuffed dates on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and places it into the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes. The result is a bite-sized burst of sweet and savory flavors that's sure to impress.

Dates bring a perfect contrast to blue cheese in both texture and flavor; their chewy, meaty consistency and rich sweetness complement the soft, crumbly consistency and sharp funk of the cheese. Warming the appetizers in the oven tenderizes the dates and enhances their sweetness while also partially melting the blue cheese stuffing. Both ingredients are equally robust, so you get a well-balanced flavor profile. While the prosciutto adds another layer of umami, there are plenty of other ways to customize blue cheese-stuffed dates.