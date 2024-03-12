Forget Chocolate And Upgrade Your Cookies With Butterscotch Chips

When it comes to cookie mix-ins, chocolate chips reign supreme. Whether it's due to their rich cocoa flavor, their creamy, melty texture, or pure childhood nostalgia, there is a lot to love when it comes to chocolate chips. That being said, they do not need to be the default option when baking a batch of cookies. In fact, there is one mix-in that can be even more effective at creating a flavorful and appealing treat. Next time you find yourself putting together a bowl of cookie dough, try swapping out the chocolate and stirring in butterscotch chips instead.

Butterscotch chips are a type of confection similar in appearance, texture, and ingredients to chocolate chips, but with butterscotch flavoring instead of cocoa. This gives the chips a sweet, toffee-like, and yes, buttery taste. Despite the name, there is no actual Scotch or alcohol present in butterscotch; it is simply a reference to Scotland, where the ingredient is said to have originated. While chocolate chips work in cookies because of their contrasting flavors, butterscotch chips are an easy way to elevate cookies by providing similar, complementary flavors to the cookie dough. By doubling down on the tasting notes of brown sugar and toasty butter, the best parts of the cookie are amplified, making for an intensely indulgent eating experience.