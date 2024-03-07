The Love Is Blind Season 6 Drinking Game For Your Reunion Watch Party

Warning: Contains spoilers for "Love Is Blind" Season 6

"Love Is Blind" Season 6 has come to a close, and while — spoiler alert — only one of the five couples made it down the altar and back together, you still do have one thing to look forward to — that being the end-of-season reunion, of course. On Wednesday, March 13, the series' hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are bringing all of the couples — and possibly even some of the other cast members who didn't end up engaged — back together in front of the screen to ask them all of the juicy questions. What more of a reason do you need to throw a watch party? With all the drama in this season, it's no wonder that the show's creators use those opaque gold wine glasses to hide all their edits.

But in less than a week, you'll have all of the most pressing questions from this season answered. Whatever happened to Matthew and Amber? What really went wrong with Kenneth and Brittany? What was the final straw for Jimmy and Chelsea? Did Jeramey actually think it was okay to reconnect with Sarah Ann while he was engaged to Laura? Why did Clay even come on the show in the first place? To make it all the more entertaining, here's a drinking game to play as you watch along. So, pour a Cosmopolitan or your other drink of choice into your signature "Love Is Blind" gold metallic wine glass, and let the party begin!

If you want to play along with our "Love Is Blind" Season 6 drinking game, here are the rules: