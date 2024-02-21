Gold Metallic Wine Glasses Are Trending & You Can Buy Them For The Love Is Blind Finale

Reality TV has always been known for drawing breakout stars from relative obscurity, but in the 30-plus years between the earliest days of "The Real World" and the modern era of "Vanderpump Rules," has there ever been a breakout wine glass before? Of course, if you've watched any of the six seasons of "Love Is Blind," you know it's no normal reality show, so maybe it makes sense that the breakout star is something completely unexpected.

The Netflix show, or "experiment," as it likes to be called, has groups of singles date each other through soundproofed pods — where they can talk without ever getting to see what the other person looks like — before engaging in a whirlwind courtship that is supposed to end in marriage. And while all of this is going on they can be seen regularly swinging drinks from some strangely compelling gold metallic wine glasses. Season six of "Love Is Blind" debuted on Valentine's Day 2024, with the finale scheduled to air on March 8, and fans have been looking anywhere they can to get their hands on their own set of gold wine glasses. In fact, Google searches for the iconic glasses are up more than 4,000% the past week.

Netflix actually sells its own version of the glasses from its store, although they are emblazoned with a black "Love Is Blind" print. If you want a more clean gold look, you're not alone — general Google searches for matte gold wine glasses have increased 70% in recent days. And there are plenty of copycats available online, with some cheaper versions on Amazon and QVC, more classy options from Cambridge Home, and even stemless varieties of gold wine glasses on Wayfair. With a show this popular, you won't want for options.