If You're Out Of Bay Leaves, Use Dried Thyme

Your recipe calls for bay leaves, and you're out. What should you do? Many people think bay leaves are unnecessary — even celebrity chef Ina Garten is a bay leaf skeptic. But aficionados of soups, stews, and other slow-cooked dishes know that they add a little extra depth of flavor and aroma. While missing bay leaves might not necessitate a trip to the store, you shouldn't skip over the ingredient entirely. Instead, consider a substitute.

Fortunately, a few herbs and spices can imitate the aromatic and herbaceous leaves — and you probably already have them in your pantry. Oregano works in a pinch, but thyme does a better job matching the subtle flavor of bay leaves. That said, thyme still has a stronger flavor than bay, especially when fresh. So, remember to use a light hand. While bay and thyme come from distinctly different plants, they have similar flavor profiles. Both have a slightly minty, slightly peppery flavor — and both are popular in Mediterranean cuisine.