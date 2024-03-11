The Parts Of Your French Press Coffee Maker You Can't Forget To Clean

No matter how you make your coffee, keeping your coffee maker clean is an important part of getting a good-tasting cup of joe. Oils and proteins from old coffee brewing sessions can build up and turn rancid, and that's especially true for the harder-to-clean portions of your brewer. If you are a fan of the French press method, you likely already have a good routine for cleaning the pot, and you probably rinse off the plunger, but the layers of mesh that trap the coffee in the bottom of the pot often get overlooked.

Most French press plungers are made up of a bottom support plate along with a top plate that has large holes — these two sandwich a circle of fine mesh in between. The layers are held together by the long plunger post. Carefully unscrewing the plunger allows all of the pieces to come apart. You'll often find finely ground bits of coffee trapped in the layers even when they look clean otherwise.