Does The Color Of Your Shrimp Matter? Here's The Difference Between White, Brown, And Pink

It might not be your cup of tea but every home cook should experience the sensory stimulation that comes from shopping at the wet market. Aside from the buzz of activity from sellers, shoppers, and porters, you will also catch the briny scent of freshly caught seafood and spot iridescent colors you rarely see on land on fish scales and the exoskeletons of shellfish. Even the humble shrimp, the so-called cockroaches of the sea, come in a range of shades, from vibrant crimson to the pink and brown striations seen on Asian tiger shrimp.

White, brown, and pink shrimp are the types you'll find in most markets. These species of the penaeid shrimp are cultured across the globe, from South and Southeast Asia to South America. Knowing the differences between these three types of shellfish is important since their color is an indication of their preferred habitats. With bodies of water having different salinity levels, where a shrimp was caught or farmed is an indication of its flavor. The vegetation available in its natural environment and which it feeds on also contributes to how a shrimp tastes.

Familiarizing yourself with each shrimp type's characteristics could prove helpful in the kitchen. Planning meals where this seafood is the main attraction becomes easier since you'll know which cooking methods will work best in bringing out their flavor. The next time you're in the market for some shrimp, examine them not just for their size and freshness but for their colors, too.