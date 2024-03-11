How Corner Stores Became A Staple For Groceries Across The US

Convenience stores, mini marts, bodegas, markets, mom-and-pop shops — call them what you want, these small corner stores have become a staple for groceries across the U.S. That hasn't always been the case, however. Unlike in most European countries, Americans buy their groceries in bulk, which explains many of the differences between American and European supermarkets. A bulk shop every week at one of the big-name stores after work or over the weekend is usually enough to supply most Americans and their families with the meals and necessities they need until the next week rolls over.

Corner stores, for the most part, didn't stock the essentials like eggs, milk, or proteins, and were more so focused on supplying the grab-and-go snack options you'd typically find inside a gas station or 7-Eleven. But that's changing. For better or worse, few things were left unmarked by the COVID-19 pandemic — corner stores included. In response to social distancing measures, convenience store retailers shifted away from self-service food stations (which is too bad, because some U.S. corner stores serve the best food) and pivoted to items customers could prepare at home instead.

As a result, more and more people turned to them to supply pantry items, leading to an increase in grocery sales at 52% of corner stores in the U.S., according to a survey conducted by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) (via Food Business News). Now, post-pandemic, the trend has only seemed to stick, providing shoppers with a less time-consuming and more convenient shopping alternative for groceries and daily essentials, both inner-city and out.