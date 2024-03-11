Grate Your Tofu For A 'Meatier' Take On Vegetarian Tacos

If you live a vegetarian lifestyle or just like eating plenty of vegetarian meals, then you know that tofu is essentially the most prevalent non-meat protein option. Tofu has plenty of its own delicious merits, but you may not reach for it when you feel like a vegetarian option that actually tastes like meat.

If this situation sounds familiar to you, we have a solution: grate or shred your tofu to achieve a texture more similar to meat. As Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn explains in her recipe for shredded tofu tacos, "Once it's shredded, coated with a savory sauce, and baked in the oven, the texture transforms into something reminiscent of pulled pork in taste and texture, which is something that vegans and vegetarians may have said goodbye to long ago."

It's the perfect solution. Tofu is often diced, which results in a unique texture: spongy on the inside and often crispy on the outside. However, once it's grated, it takes on a texture that is much meatier. Combining that with the right spices gives you the ultimate meat substitute; perfect for tacos. Plus, the process couldn't be easier — all you need is a simple box grater. After the tofu block is grated, add it to a bowl and combine it with the spices, then bake it.