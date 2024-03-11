Why You Should Think Twice Before Cooking Scallops In Butter

Scallops are an easy and delicious way to spice up your food routine since all scallops really need is a quick sear in the pan. Your hand may already be reaching for the butter to slather up the pan, but don't melt any butter just yet. To achieve a good sear on your scallops, you need the pan to start off ripping hot, and that means you need a cooking oil that can take the heat.

Butter has a relatively low smoke point, meaning that it doesn't take much for the milk solids in the butter to start to burn. The temperature that your pan needs to reach to achieve a proper sear on your scallops is well above this smoke point. If you were to try, you would end up with black spots on your scallops that aren't going to add anything worthwhile to the flavor. That doesn't mean you can't use butter at all, though.

For the base cooking oil, you'll want to use a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as vegetable or canola oil. You'll get the temperature you need without burning anything that way. If you're still intent on adding rich, buttery flavors to your scallops, simply wait until they've started to crisp up, then mix the butter with the oil at that point. The butter won't have time to burn, meaning you get all the flavor without the headache of a ruined meal.