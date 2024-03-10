Bourbon Is Begging To Be Mixed With Tangy Pickle Juice

No mixer can make up for subpar ingredients, which is why it's important to select the right bourbon and pickle juice for the job. Since pickle juice is an assertive flavor, you don't want to invest in an expensive or especially unusual-tasting bourbon for this combination — otherwise you will find all of the nuances promised in those types of spirit get overwhelmed by the brine. For help finding a solid everyday bourbon, you can look to our ranking of the best bourbon brands. In terms of pickle juice, it really comes down to personal preference. Any classic brine will work, but fun variations like brine that comes from hot pickles or full sour pickles can also pack a novel punch.

If you aren't sure where to start when exploring bourbon-based pickle juice cocktails, we recommend beginning with classic drinks like the famous pickleback shot or our pickle juice whiskey sour recipe. When adventuring beyond these staples, pickle juice can be used in any application where acidity or salt would be appreciated. For example, it wouldn't be out of place in a bourbon sidecar, where it could balance out the sweetness of the triple sec while still blending in with the other tangy ingredients. It could also be used to cut the cloying flavor of a Kentucky kiss — a cocktail that features strawberries and maple syrup. Don't be afraid to experiment and find the bourbon and pickle pairing that works best for you.