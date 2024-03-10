How Long You Should Cook Lobster Tail Under The Broiler

One of the best ways to cook lobster tails is under the broiler slathered in seasoned butter. However, a question arises: How long should you broil them for? We all know that when you overcook lobster, it becomes tough, dry, and rubbery. Undercook the lobster, and you get an unappetizing raw middle that resembles sashimi, but not the good kind.

As per Tasting Table's recipe developer Jennine Rye, broiling lobster tails for about 5 to 10 minutes is a good rule of thumb. But first, preheat the broiler. Rye butterflies the lobster tails and seasons them thoughtfully. Lobsters are naturally salty and flavorful thanks to living in cold, salty water all their lives, so adding too much salt can make your lobster tails taste overly salty. Some minced garlic, smoked paprika, dashes of pepper, and even a little sugar work well together to season your lobster tails.

Rye's delicious broiled buttery lobster tails are ready when a meat thermometer registers the internal temperature of the lobsters to be 140 degrees Fahrenheit after up to 10 minutes of broiling. Please note that the USDA deems most seafood safe to consume when cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This extra 5 degrees will not drastically change the texture and taste of your lobster. When ready, the flesh becomes firm, pearly, and no longer translucent. The shell color also changes into a deeply vibrant red. The flesh will be tender but not mushy or rubbery and will have a crispness to each toothsome bite.