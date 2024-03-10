How Long You Should Cook Lobster Tail Under The Broiler
One of the best ways to cook lobster tails is under the broiler slathered in seasoned butter. However, a question arises: How long should you broil them for? We all know that when you overcook lobster, it becomes tough, dry, and rubbery. Undercook the lobster, and you get an unappetizing raw middle that resembles sashimi, but not the good kind.
As per Tasting Table's recipe developer Jennine Rye, broiling lobster tails for about 5 to 10 minutes is a good rule of thumb. But first, preheat the broiler. Rye butterflies the lobster tails and seasons them thoughtfully. Lobsters are naturally salty and flavorful thanks to living in cold, salty water all their lives, so adding too much salt can make your lobster tails taste overly salty. Some minced garlic, smoked paprika, dashes of pepper, and even a little sugar work well together to season your lobster tails.
Rye's delicious broiled buttery lobster tails are ready when a meat thermometer registers the internal temperature of the lobsters to be 140 degrees Fahrenheit after up to 10 minutes of broiling. Please note that the USDA deems most seafood safe to consume when cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This extra 5 degrees will not drastically change the texture and taste of your lobster. When ready, the flesh becomes firm, pearly, and no longer translucent. The shell color also changes into a deeply vibrant red. The flesh will be tender but not mushy or rubbery and will have a crispness to each toothsome bite.
Don't place your lobster tails too close to the broiler coils
We all know that the best broiled lobster tails are also juicy. To achieve this, keep the flesh side up on the upper rack in the oven when broiling the lobster. But, be careful not to place the flesh too close to the broiler. About 6 to 9 inches away from the broiler is a good benchmark. When set on high, the broiler can quickly torch and burn the lobster flesh if it's placed too close to the broiler coils. The tops of the lobster tails may appear charred and fully cooked rather quickly, but the middle of the lobster tails may still be undercooked or uncooked.
Once the lobster tails are broiled to perfection, squirt some fresh lemon juice over them for acidity and slather generously with melted butter. This keeps the lobster flavorful and moist. You can also have melted butter and lemon wedges on the side for you and your guests to use while enjoying the succulent lobster tails.