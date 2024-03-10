The Concentrated Ingredient For Bolder Tomato Soup

A bowl of tomato soup makes for a comforting meal any day of the week, especially with the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich. You might have a favorite recipe for a homemade version or prefer to keep it simple with canned soup from the store, but there's always a way to improve even the most delicious batch. For a bolder tomato-forward flavor, add a squirt of tomato paste into the pot with your other ingredients. This will work to elevate the flavor of canned tomato soup or spruce up that recipe you've used for decades.

Tomato paste is different from tomato sauce because it's concentrated, mostly only consisting of the acidic fruit and not too many other additives or ingredients. That concentrated paste will give a bold flavor and sweetness that's hard to replicate with other ingredients. It also passes on that flavor without more sauce so the soup's consistency won't be altered. You'll still want canned or fresh tomatoes, aromatics like garlic and herbs, and plenty of spices to make the most flavorful soup, but the paste will help achieve next-level flavor.