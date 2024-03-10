What It Means To Eat Polenta The 'Pucio' Way

Simple, creamy, and satisfying, a humble dish of polenta may not be much to look at, but the addition of this cooked cornmeal side can bring easy comfort to mealtimes. Simply prepared polenta is a dish that can find its way into breakfast spreads and dinner tables. With basic additions of butter, salt, and olive oil, it can confidently hold its own with meaty sauces, breakfast omelets, and even summertime salads.

As with many ingredients as versatile as polenta, adaptations have sprung up around the globe in the way this dish is plated and served. In the north Italian city of Bergamo, polenta takes on forms ranging from fried and grilled sticks to ladles of steaming liquid. One street-food bistro in the city, named PolentOne, serves up polenta that can be eaten on the go, and customers choose orders of plain or cheese-topped polenta garnished with local ingredients like Italian sausages and wild boar sauce. PolentOne's owner Marco Pirovano told CNN Travel that locals have a specific way of enjoying polenta. "We like to have it the 'pucio' way," he explained, "with a hole in the middle to pour sauce or broth that soaks up inside." Pirovano told Tasting Table, "'Pucio' is the condiment sauce (usually beef) that is placed in the upper part of the polenta as if it were the crater of a volcano." In this way, polenta is both a star and a supporting actor in the culinary show.