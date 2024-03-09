The Crucial Ingredient Mistake To Avoid For Smoother Caramel

Making homemade caramel certainly takes plenty of precision and care, but it's totally doable and isn't as daunting as you may think. When it comes to crafting this sweet, decadent treat, you want to make sure that you're prepared — and that includes knowing the common caramel-making mistakes to watch out for so that you have the best chance at getting it right the first time. One of the most common mistakes? Using cold liquids.

Essentially, every caramel recipe will include some sort of liquid — typically, heavy cream — to help create the smooth and creamy texture. You may not think to heat up the aqueous ingredient before adding it — and plenty of recipes may not specify doing so — but it's actually a crucial step. If cold liquid is added to the sugary solution, which is already heated up on the stove, it will likely cause a splatter, which could result in an injury.

Beyond that, the cold liquid may also cause the caramel to seize, and, thus, harden due to the sudden temperature change, which we certainly don't want. Because of this, the best thing to do is heat any liquid before you add it to the caramel. Putting the heavy cream in the microwave for about 30 seconds should do the trick. The same thing goes for the butter — let it come to room temperature before adding it to the hot caramel.