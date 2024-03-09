Brighten Up Your Breakfast Streusel Bread With A Fruit Addition

Enjoying a nice slice of cinnamon streusel bread in the morning is a great way to start the day. But there's a way to make it even better: Add fruit. The right fruit will brighten up the loaf, adding sweetness and more complexity of flavor. This is exactly how we take the loaf to the next level in Tasting Table's cinnamon pear streusel bread.

Recipe developer Jessica Morone chose pears because they're not commonly found in breads, but still liven up the bread in a tasty way. Morone says, "Pears are delicious and juicy and one of my favorite fruits in general. If you like pears you will like this bread." The pears are cut into cubes and integrated directly into the batter — so the pear flavor will be front and center in the finished bread, completed by the buttery, cinnamony goodness of the streusel on top.

While our recipe uses pears for their uniqueness, you can also go with another fruit. The most obvious substitute is, of course, apples, as the two fruits are often exchanged for one another — such as in Tasting Table's suggestion to upgrade applesauce by swapping out the main ingredient for pears. Plus, it's no secret that cinnamon and apples complement each other perfectly — just look to apple pie or spiced baked apple crumb for evidence. But the options don't end there.