The Confusing Origin Story Of Brownies

When you're making fudgy brownies at home, chances are you're focusing on whether to add an extra egg to the box mix (or maybe swap in mayo) or about how many excruciating minutes are left on the oven timer, not about where brownies came from in the first place. The story is more confusing than sweet.

It's widely agreed upon that the treat was created in the United States. According to some culinary historians, the first brownie can be credited to wealthy Chicago socialite Bertha Palmer. Per the lore, Palmer had just married her husband Potter Palmer, who gifted her The Palmer House Hotel as a wedding present. Now, Mrs. Palmer was a businesswoman with an exciting opportunity — the 1893 World's Fair, as well as the fashionable crowd it attracted, was on its way to Chicago.

The story goes that Bertha asked the hotel's pastry chef to create a small pastry that could be easily packed in boxed lunches for the ladies who came to visit the Fair. Other sources say those lunch boxes were intended for the "women's board" of the Fair, not the visitors. Alas, the pastry chef's name seems lost to history. But, either way, we have Palmer's hostess sensibilities and an anonymous pastry chef to thank for one of our most beloved chocolatey treats. The first proto-brownie was a dense, fudgy square covered in walnuts and jammy vanilla apricot glaze – and thanks to its uniqueness, the dessert caught on quickly.