Is Kombucha Safe To Drink After It's Been Frozen?

Kombucha is the carbonated probiotic superdrink we all know and love, but if your eyes are too big for your stomach, you may find yourself with more of it than you know what to do with. If you're looking at long-term storage options, freezing is probably one of the first things to come to mind. But, while freezing kombucha is perfectly safe, it does come with some caveats.

One of the main health benefits of drinking kombucha comes from the healthy bacteria and yeast cultures swimming around inside. They're good for your gut and can help combat inflammation, among other things. But those benefits aren't going to be available anymore if the cultures are no longer alive. If you freeze your kombucha the wrong way, there's a very good chance that the bacteria and yeast within is going to die in the process. Even if the cultures do die, your kombucha is still safe to drink — but it's certainly not ideal since most of the health benefits will have disappeared.

There is a way to freeze kombucha so that the living cultures are less likely to die, but they won't survive frozen forever even if they make it through the initial freezing process. Drinking kombucha when it's fresh is the best way to ensure that you're getting all the health benefits you're looking for. That said, with just a little know-how you can use a process called flash freezing to keep your booch alive and well for up to three months.