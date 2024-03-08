Candied Ginger Will Elevate Your Next Batch Of Brownies

Ginger is the surefire way to spice up a classic cup of hot chocolate, but that's not the only sweet way this root should be used. It also has a place in your next batch of ultimate fudgy brownies — not the ground variety of ginger you use to make gingerbread cookie bars, but the candied form. This sweet, chewy version will unexpectedly elevate your beloved chocolaty dessert.

Simple candied ginger, sometimes known as crystallized ginger, is made by peeling and slicing ginger root and cooking it in a sugary syrup until it is soft. It is then dried and sprinkled with sugar. It's spicy and sugary with a texture that teeters between a gummy and a dried fruit. Buy it or make it yourself, candied ginger can be chopped up and added to your brownie mix before baking to add a little chew to the consistency and a sweet heat that complements the chocolate with every bite.