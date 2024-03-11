How A Simple Sparkling Wine Drink Got The Name 'Cold Duck'

Cold duck is an elevated two-parter (not dissimilar to a highball) made from a combination of sparkling burgundy wine and champagne. (Kir Royale fans, rise up.) Per the lore, its perhaps confusing name comes from a coarse translation of the German "kaltes ende" (cold end), which over time became enduringly mispronounced as "kalte ente" (cold duck).

It all started back in the 18th century with Saxon prince Clemens Wenceslaus Von Sachsen. The prince was either super thrift-minded or a proto-bon vivant because the story goes that he had a habit of combining the dregs of all his half-finished bottles at the end of the evenings. Call it a haphazard "winemaking process," or call it fancy jungle juice. Either way, it's stuck around.

This isn't cold duck's only proffered origin story. Other historians substantiate that the fancy Frankenstein-ed drink started as a common industry practice among waiters, who cleared the dregs of affluent patrons' near-empty bottles of burgundy and champagne and swilled away at shift's end. Another story suggests that cold duck started in German glass punch bowls decorated with spiraling lemon peels, which were thought to resemble the head and body of a duck.

Fast forward to 1937, and a German immigrant called Harold Borgman immigrated to Detroit and opened a now-legendary bar, the Pontchartrain Wine Cellars. As a nod to his roots (or perhaps as a fan of the drink himself), Borgman's sold his own cold duck, a three-parter of Mosel wine, Rhine wine, and champagne.