Roast Butternut Squash With Parmesan For A Flavorful Crunch
Who doesn't love a nutritious, flavorful, and filling dish that comes together without a hitch? Roasted vegetables deliver just that. Of course, you don't always have to go with the usual potatoes or carrots, not when there's a whole diverse world of veggies out there. Butternut squash would be nice for a change, and even better when the golden pieces are sprinkled with parmesan cheese. A match made in culinary heaven, this pairing is proof that sometimes you can have it all — gorgeous flavors, marvelous textures, and total ease of preparation.
Before you even taste the dish, the presentation alone already holds great promise. Cubes of vibrant yellow butternut squash roasted to perfection, covered in bits of parmesan. As you bite into them, the cheese greets the taste buds with a delightful crunch that perfectly contrasts with the tender veggies, paving the way for the sensational flavors to kick in.
When roasted, butternut squash transforms. Its natural earthy sweetness intensifies, creating a rich, caramelized base that's further enhanced by other accompanying ingredients. With parmesan cheese, it takes on a coat of tangy nuttiness. Warm from the oven, this versatile fusion melds together seamlessly, offering both comfort and elegance all in one go.
Magic in every bite
Surprisingly, there's more than one way to add parmesan to roasted butternut squash. After roasting the squash for 10 to 20 minutes or so, remove it from the oven and sprinkle the cheese along with other additional ingredients all over it. Then, broil for just a few minutes or continue roasting for another 10 minutes until the cheese is nicely browned and golden. Alternatively, you can toss the squash with the cheese, some spices, herbs, and olive oil before roasting. Then, spread the cubes onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast away.
An additional ingredient that tends to accompany parmesan is breadcrumbs. Mixed and roasted together, they make an extra crispy crust for your butternut squash. That's not all! The magic continues if you whip up a sauce to coat the roasted squash in even more flavors. It could be anything that you want, from classics like garlic butter and marinara to something as simple as maple syrup (as demonstrated by Tasting Table's maple-roasted butternut squash recipe).
As a side dish, roasted butternut squash undoubtedly works every time. But you'll find it to be just as fantastic in a variety of other foods as well, especially with a cheesy boost. Whip up our creamy and satisfying sausage and butternut squash pasta for a hearty main course. Throw in a few leafy greens and whip up a quick dressing to have yourself a salad. Craving some soup instead? Grab your immersion blender, fill the pot with a bit of chicken broth, and whirl away.