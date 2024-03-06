Soak Toothpicks In Bourbon For An After Dinner Buzz

Bourbon recipes extend beyond cocktails, and toothpicks serve more purposes than just skewering different types of martini olives. Soaking porous wooden toothpicks in bourbon imbues them with a robust, mature flavor. Licker Pickers offers all-white birch toothpicks soaked in liquor; Daneson's liquor-infused toothpicks are made from A-grade, American-milled northern white birch wood, and steeped in six-year-old cask-strength Kentucky straight bourbon. Although it sounds like a luxury, you can create your own version at home using a cigarette lighter, a bottle of mid-range bourbon, a glass jar with a lid, and some regular round wooden toothpicks from the dollar store.

To start, pour about one inch of bourbon into the bottom of your glass jar, and add the toothpicks. There are different methods for this; some suggest inserting the toothpicks so only one end is submerged in the bourbon. To differentiate the flavored end from the other, lightly burn the non-soaked end with the lighter, indicating that you shouldn't put the charred end in your mouth.

Alternatively, you can place the toothpicks flat in the bourbon, where they'll float due to the wood's buoyancy. This way, the bourbon permeates the entire toothpick, though the submerged part will absorb more flavor. If you prefer even saturation, you can weigh them down with a sterilized glass paperweight before sealing the jar.