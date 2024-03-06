An Expert Explains Why You Shouldn't Use Ground Filet Mignon For Burger Meat

If you're aiming to master the art of crafting the perfect homemade burger, understanding one crucial detail is key: the right cut of beef to use. Navigating through the various options can be overwhelming, especially for those new to burger preparation. You might think a premium cut like filet mignon, known for its luxury, would be the ideal choice — the fancier, the better, right? However, when it comes to burgers, this isn't the case.

Tasting Table consulted an expert, Sherry E. Cardoso, culinary director at Patti Ann's, a Midwest-style restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, for insight. Cardoso pointed out that while filet mignon carries a "wow factor," it's not suitable for burgers. In fact, its low fat content hinders the juiciness that characterizes the best burgers.

Cardoso explained, "When picking the ground meat for a burger, you want the complete opposite of a filet mignon — something with a higher fat content. Using a leaner cut such as filet mignon will result in a dry patty."