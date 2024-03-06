How You Should Position Roast Beef So It Doesn't Dry Out In The Oven

Roast beef is the essence of holiday dinners and Sunday lunch. Its deliciously tender and juicy center imprints tasteful dining memories, making it a recurring meal — yet it wouldn't be the classic roast beef we all love if not for a delicate cooking process. Thus, a technique that prevents the beef from drying out by correctly placing it in the oven is imperative. Two things to consider here are your roasting pan and rack.

We suggest placing your beef on a rack and then placing said rack in a roasting pan. If, however, you're working with bone-in ribs such as standing rib roast, you won't even need a rack. The bones will act as a rack and prevent the meat from being in direct contact with the roasting pan.

To keep the roast beef moist, you must capture and capitalize on its fat as it cooks. The best way to do this is by placing the meat fat side up. This way, fat drips down the roast beef as it melts and you get a succulent roast. It's essentially a self-basting technique that ensures the meat is always covered in juice to prevent drying out.