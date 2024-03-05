How Long Opened Canned Fruit Juice Lasts In The Fridge

Buying canned fruit juice can be a great way to cut down on your grocery bill and the fact that it can sit on your shelf for months at a time without spoiling means you don't need to worry about using it the same day you buy it. But that kind of longevity goes away the minute you open the can. There's nothing particularly special about the fruit juice inside the can that's allowing it to stay fresh for so long, it's the can itself that's preserving it from the natural forces in the world whose task it is to break things down. Now that the can has been opened, its power to preserve has been taken away and you should think about how long you have before the contents will need to be thrown out.

Luckily, you have a second preservation tool in your kitchen — the refrigerator. According to the USDA, an opened can of fruit juice will last in the fridge for five to seven days. While you can simply place the can on the fridge shelf, you may find that the taste starts to fade faster that way since it won't have any protection from the air. For best results, pour the contents into another container such as a plastic or glass bottle – preferably something that you can seal shut. You'll still want to keep it in the fridge and it will last the same amount of time but the quality won't deteriorate as quickly.