Cook Potatoes With Beer For A Uniquely Elevated Flavor

Potatoes are a common pairing for beer, whether they're fried patatas bravas at a tapas bar, french fries at a pub, or potato chips at a Superbowl party. If you think the only way to enjoy this pairing is by chasing a bite of potato with a gulp of beer, there's a sophisticated way to incorporate them both into a single, delicious dish. You can use beer to help cook a batch of potatoes, complementing their earthy savoriness with rich, malty notes and a bitter finish.

You've got various avenues for execution. The simplest method is to use a mixture of beer and water to braise the potatoes. You can toss potatoes in a deep pot with butter, oil, and seasonings to jumpstart the cooking process and lay a flavorful foundation. Next, cover the potatoes with about a can of beer and ⅓ cup of water, then simmer.

Another option is to use beer as a roasting liquid for potatoes. You can parboil potato wedges to help release their starches for a nice crisp skin as they roast. After parboiling the wedges, dry them, and toss them in oil and seasonings before adding them to a deep roasting dish. Top them with a cup of beer and bake for 30 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're feeling especially ambitious, you can make beer-battered french fries by mixing beer, flour, and seasonings to create a thick, pancake-like batter to dip thick-cut fries or potato wedges.