When You Don't Have Proper Cocktail Mixing Tools, Grab A Slotted Spoon

Mixology may feel like an inaccessible craft, often intertwined with fancy cocktail bars, elaborate drink preparations, and cryptic names. Yet, at its core, it's simply the creation of a tasty drink, so feel free to shake such ostentatiousness and start tinkering in the kitchen.

You don't need to invest in a full bartending setup either. Sure, a cocktail shaker is a helpful start, but kitchen tools you likely already own can stand in for other tasks. For a two-in-one function of straining and muddling, turn to a slotted spoon. The handle, especially if it has some heft, can extract the oils in muddled ingredients, like mint in a mojito. It can also mix components, like sugar, whiskey, and bitters, in an Old-Fashioned.

Plus, those slots in the spoon work for straining, stopping those large chunks of ice after a round of shaking. While it won't quite replicate the coil of a Hawthorne strainer, it'll stand in for a Julep-style strainer. As a result, this tool will mix tremendously, crafting many cocktail rounds.