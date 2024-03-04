The Prep Tip For Easily Cutting Roast Goose

A roast goose is a dish that wows. In order to ensure that a whole goose remains just as stunning as it is when it's first pulled from the oven, knowing how to properly carve the bird is essential. Rather than wrestle and wrangle with the poultry, there's a prep step that can make slicing up a roast goose much simpler.

Goose doesn't make a frequent appearance on many dinner tables, which is why you're probably not well-versed in handling the poultry. The good news is that a roast goose can be carved much like you would carve a whole turkey. The not-so-good news is that the bird can be harder to handle based on its larger size and tougher bones. As a result, breaking down the bird into visually presentable pieces is often easier said than done. But there is a way to make carving less complicated; all you need to do is dislocate the bird's joints prior to roasting.

Although some swear by completely butchering the bird into pieces to guarantee that all parts from breast to legs are juicy, this rids a whole goose of its aesthetic appeal. Instead, the technique of twisting and turning the goose's wings and legs in opposite directions works to breaks down the bird while keeping it visually intact. That said, since most of the hard work of cutting through the joints has already been done, carving the cooked goose also becomes incredibly easy.