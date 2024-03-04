The Ideal Method For Freezing Canned Pineapple
Pineapples are delectable enough in their natural state, but freezing somehow makes them even better. The chill from the freezer gives the fruit a firm crunch and sweeter taste. Plus, the added ease of simply pulling the preserved pieces out of the freezer allows you to quickly toss them into smoothies or whip up some sorbet. Read ahead for the best methods for freezing canned pineapples.
The tropical fruit is made of 85% water, which gives a pineapple its signature juiciness, but also makes chopped pieces prone to sticking together in below-freezing temperatures. When popped into the freezer right out of the can, the moisture will cause them to form large clumps of frozen pineapple. To avoid this, par-freeze the canned pineapple chunks on a baking tray. It's very easy: After thoroughly draining the liquid from the can, line the pieces out on the tray and freeze them for around two hours or until they're completely solid.
Remove them from the tray and then store them in air-tight containers. Moisture-proof jars or plastic containers are a solid option for storing pineapple pieces, as well as plastic freezer-storage bags. Squeeze out the air if you're using a bag, and store carefully to ensure that nothing in the freezer will crush it. Always label your container with the date that you stored the pineapples to keep track of when they should be used by. Bags make this easy, as you can write on them, but reusable containers are better for reducing waste.
How long does canned pineapple last in the freezer?
When stored properly, canned pineapple can last up to one year in the freezer. The lack of air and moisture will prevent it from getting all the marks of pineapple that has gone bad, such as a mushy texture, pungent smell, or brown spots. When frozen, there will be other indicators that the pineapple should be thrown away. The flesh will start to look dull, taking on a whitish tinge. It can also start to develop tiny crystals, almost as if it's been frostbitten.
The pungent smell is still an indicator that the frozen pineapple has gone bad, but it most likely won't be apparent until the fruit has thawed. To thaw the pineapple, you can defrost it in the fridge overnight or place it in a bowl to thaw at room temperature for around an hour.
These methods work well for when you'll be eating the pineapple raw, but if it's being cooked in dishes like pineapple shrimp fried rice, you can use methods that make it a little warm or soggy. Place it in the oven for around five minutes at 250 degrees Fahrenheit or heat it in the microwave using 10-20 second intervals.