The Ideal Method For Freezing Canned Pineapple

Pineapples are delectable enough in their natural state, but freezing somehow makes them even better. The chill from the freezer gives the fruit a firm crunch and sweeter taste. Plus, the added ease of simply pulling the preserved pieces out of the freezer allows you to quickly toss them into smoothies or whip up some sorbet. Read ahead for the best methods for freezing canned pineapples.

The tropical fruit is made of 85% water, which gives a pineapple its signature juiciness, but also makes chopped pieces prone to sticking together in below-freezing temperatures. When popped into the freezer right out of the can, the moisture will cause them to form large clumps of frozen pineapple. To avoid this, par-freeze the canned pineapple chunks on a baking tray. It's very easy: After thoroughly draining the liquid from the can, line the pieces out on the tray and freeze them for around two hours or until they're completely solid.

Remove them from the tray and then store them in air-tight containers. Moisture-proof jars or plastic containers are a solid option for storing pineapple pieces, as well as plastic freezer-storage bags. Squeeze out the air if you're using a bag, and store carefully to ensure that nothing in the freezer will crush it. Always label your container with the date that you stored the pineapples to keep track of when they should be used by. Bags make this easy, as you can write on them, but reusable containers are better for reducing waste.