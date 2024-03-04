Why You Should Never Reheat Dried-Out Chicken

If you cook a full chicken, or buy a rotisserie chicken from the store, then you may very well find yourself with leftovers. At first, you may be excited you don't have to cook the next day — but then you see that the chicken has dried out. Your first instinct may be to just reheat it anyway and see what happens, but this would be a mistake.

If you reheat dried chicken, whether in the microwave or in the oven, you are just going to cook it further and worsen the problem. Yep, unfortunately, this will just make the chicken even more tough and even more dry because the chicken will continue losing moisture each time it's reheated. To try to avoid dried out chicken, you don't want to reheat chicken more than once — instead, heat up only the portions you need at one time. However, that's not a fool proof method, so you may end up with dried chicken anyway. In this case, there, unfortunately, isn't a good solution out there — you should instead focus on ways that you can enjoy the chicken cold. If you're skeptical, don't worry, there are plenty of options out there for satisfying meals featuring cold chicken.